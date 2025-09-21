Left Menu

Horticulture Neglected: Mehbooba Mufti's Accusations Against J&K Government

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief, criticizes the Jammu and Kashmir government for ignoring the horticulture sector, essential to the Valley's economy. She contrasted this with her father's impactful initiatives, like toll tax waivers and the Market Intervention Scheme, which the current administration has failed to maintain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-09-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 14:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mehbooba Mufti, chief of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has lambasted the Jammu and Kashmir government for its negligence towards the horticulture sector, calling it the economic 'backbone' of the Valley. Mufti recalled her late father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, and his significant contributions to supporting this vital industry during his tenure as Chief Minister.

According to Mufti, her father took decisive steps to uplift the fruit industry, including the waiver of toll taxes and setting up fruit markets across the region. He also introduced the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) and high-density plantation initiatives to enhance productivity and quality. These measures, she claimed, were crucial for the sector's prosperity.

In sharp contrast, Mufti accused the current Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, of being a 'silent spectator' to the sector's myriad issues. She criticized the government's failure to continue critical initiatives like the MIS, leaving fruit growers facing significant losses due to unprocured C-grade apples and frequent National Highway disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

