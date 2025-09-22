Empowering Women: A New Dawn with the Women Entrepreneurship Optimism Index

Standard Chartered Bank, in partnership with Dun & Bradstreet, has launched the second edition of the Women Entrepreneurship Optimism Index (WEOI) for the April-June 2025 quarter. Rising to 72.86, a 392 basis point increase from the previous quarter, the index reflects a positive business outlook for women entrepreneurs in India.

The index assesses confidence in business performance, access to finance, skill development, and government support, providing comprehensive insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by women-led businesses. Women entrepreneurs in Tier 2 cities expressed greater optimism in digital adoption, while those in health services recorded the highest optimism scores.

Despite an overall rise in confidence, some sectors like Consumer and Capital Goods reported declines in digital and financial confidence. Increased expectations for government financial support were also noted. Standard Chartered and Dun & Bradstreet emphasise their commitment to fostering women's entrepreneurship as key to India's economic potential.

