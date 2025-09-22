Left Menu

Empowering Women: A New Dawn with the Women Entrepreneurship Optimism Index

Standard Chartered Bank and Dun & Bradstreet released the latest Women Entrepreneurship Optimism Index, highlighting increased optimism among women entrepreneurs in India. Confidence rose across dimensions like business performance and digital adoption, amid challenges in finance. Notable improvements were seen in government financial support expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 11:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Standard Chartered Bank, in partnership with Dun & Bradstreet, has launched the second edition of the Women Entrepreneurship Optimism Index (WEOI) for the April-June 2025 quarter. Rising to 72.86, a 392 basis point increase from the previous quarter, the index reflects a positive business outlook for women entrepreneurs in India.

The index assesses confidence in business performance, access to finance, skill development, and government support, providing comprehensive insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by women-led businesses. Women entrepreneurs in Tier 2 cities expressed greater optimism in digital adoption, while those in health services recorded the highest optimism scores.

Despite an overall rise in confidence, some sectors like Consumer and Capital Goods reported declines in digital and financial confidence. Increased expectations for government financial support were also noted. Standard Chartered and Dun & Bradstreet emphasise their commitment to fostering women's entrepreneurship as key to India's economic potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

