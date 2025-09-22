Left Menu

Strategic Health Alliance: KEF Holdings Partners with KKR

KEF Holdings has announced a strategic partnership between its Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode and KKR's healthcare platform in India. This collaboration aims to expand healthcare capabilities and enhance community value. KEF Holdings operates in manufacturing, healthcare, and wellness, and is led by entrepreneur Faizal E Kottikollon. Financial details remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:33 IST
Strategic Health Alliance: KEF Holdings Partners with KKR
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

KEF Holdings has formed a strategic partnership with KKR's healthcare platform in India, a move announced on Monday, concerning its Kozhikode-based Meitra Hospital.

The Dubai-based company, founded by entrepreneur Faizal E Kottikollon, enhances its presence in the healthcare sector with this collaboration.

Meitra Hospital spans 450,000 square feet with 220 patient rooms, aiming to expand services and provide significant community value, according to a statement by KEF Holdings and Meitra Hospital Chairman, Faizal Kottikollon. Financial terms of the deal have not been revealed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moldova's Political Turmoil: Allegations of Russian Interference Ahead of Crucial Election

Moldova's Political Turmoil: Allegations of Russian Interference Ahead of Cr...

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Claims: Tylenol and Autism

Trump's Controversial Claims: Tylenol and Autism

 Global
3
Himachal's Fisheries Dept Receives SKOCH Gold Award for Golden Mahaseer Conservation

Himachal's Fisheries Dept Receives SKOCH Gold Award for Golden Mahaseer Cons...

 India
4
Oracle Takes Charge: The Future of TikTok's Algorithm in the US

Oracle Takes Charge: The Future of TikTok's Algorithm in the US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025