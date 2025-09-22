Strategic Health Alliance: KEF Holdings Partners with KKR

KEF Holdings has formed a strategic partnership with KKR's healthcare platform in India, a move announced on Monday, concerning its Kozhikode-based Meitra Hospital.

The Dubai-based company, founded by entrepreneur Faizal E Kottikollon, enhances its presence in the healthcare sector with this collaboration.

Meitra Hospital spans 450,000 square feet with 220 patient rooms, aiming to expand services and provide significant community value, according to a statement by KEF Holdings and Meitra Hospital Chairman, Faizal Kottikollon. Financial terms of the deal have not been revealed.

