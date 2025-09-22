Strategic Health Alliance: KEF Holdings Partners with KKR
KEF Holdings has announced a strategic partnership between its Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode and KKR's healthcare platform in India. This collaboration aims to expand healthcare capabilities and enhance community value. KEF Holdings operates in manufacturing, healthcare, and wellness, and is led by entrepreneur Faizal E Kottikollon. Financial details remain undisclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
KEF Holdings has formed a strategic partnership with KKR's healthcare platform in India, a move announced on Monday, concerning its Kozhikode-based Meitra Hospital.
The Dubai-based company, founded by entrepreneur Faizal E Kottikollon, enhances its presence in the healthcare sector with this collaboration.
Meitra Hospital spans 450,000 square feet with 220 patient rooms, aiming to expand services and provide significant community value, according to a statement by KEF Holdings and Meitra Hospital Chairman, Faizal Kottikollon. Financial terms of the deal have not been revealed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Solarworld Energy Solutions Shines with Rs 220.5 Crore Anchor Investment
Transforming Assam: Boosting Urban Livability Through Strategic Investments
Jaro Education's IPO Set to Redefine Ed-Tech Investment Landscape
Ganesh Consumer Products IPO: A Flavorful Investment Opportunity
Germany's Strategic Move: Appointing Martin Blessing to Boost Foreign Investments