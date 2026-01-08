Left Menu

U.S. Oil Giants Demand Guarantees for Venezuelan Investment

U.S. oil companies are requesting strong legal and financial guarantees from the government before investing in Venezuela. This comes as President Trump seeks to reshape the energy market, urging these companies to boost Venezuelan oil production. Talks are underway, including Chevron negotiating a license expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 07:11 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 07:11 IST
Major U.S. oil corporations have called for "serious guarantees" from Washington prior to committing to substantial investments in Venezuela. This demand comes amid efforts by President Donald Trump to influence global energy markets, according to a report by the Financial Times on Wednesday.

The report, which has not been independently verified by Reuters, highlights recent discussions held between U.S. officials and top energy executives in Miami. The talks revolve around the strategic increase of Venezuelan oil production, as per sources familiar with the situation.

Additionally, President Trump is slated to meet with leading oil company executives at the White House to deliberate on incentivizing Venezuelan oil output. The executives are expected to insist on robust legal and financial assurances before committing investments, aligning with parallel negotiations between Chevron and the U.S. government to extend a pivotal operational license in Venezuela.

