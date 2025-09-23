Sunflower Startup: Nima Goos Goos Blooms in Ladakh with Landmark Investment

Nima Goos Goos, a groundbreaking women-led startup from Ladakh, has successfully completed a historic equity funding round, attracting investment from prominent figures such as OYO's Ritesh Agarwal and Ahaana Ventures' Sonali Mehta-Rao. Founded by Padma Angmo and Rigzin Angmo, the company is transforming Ladakh's culinary scene with its artisanal Himalayan offerings.

Emphasizing sustainability and tradition, Nima Goos Goos collaborates with women farmers and foragers to create unique small-batch products, including herbal tisanes and condiments. The initiative not only upholds centuries-old culinary practices but also seeks to pioneer a regenerative local economy centering on women's roles in preserving Ladakh's fragile ecosystems.

With fresh capital, the startup plans to launch Ladakh's first women-run food processing unit, position itself for international market expansion, and further engage local women in its supply chain. Alsisar Impact, an early supporter, praised the startup's fusion of community, commerce, and culture, highlighting its potential for global influence.

