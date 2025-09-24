Kolkata Metro Extends Smart Card Validity to Boost Usage
Metro Railway Kolkata has extended the smart card validity to ten years to increase its popularity. The refundable security deposit is reduced to Rs 50, and the minimum issue price is cut to Rs 100. Smart cards can now be recharged online, vandalizing counters’ rush.
In an effort to promote the use of smart cards, Metro Railway Kolkata announced an increase in the validity of the cards from one year to ten years.
A Metro spokesperson revealed reductions in both the refundable security deposit, now Rs 50 from Rs 80, and the minimum issue price, now Rs 100 from Rs 150.
The changes, effective from September 25, aim to streamline passenger experiences by encouraging more commuters to use smart cards, reducing congestion at booking counters during peak hours.
