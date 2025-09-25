IFC Invests $30M in Grupo Naturasol to Boost Sustainable Snack Production

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, has announced a US$30 million senior secured loan to Grupo Naturasol, one of Mexico’s leading packaged food producers. The financing will enable Naturasol to expand production capacity, improve sustainability, and create new jobs in the country’s agribusiness sector.

Expanding Mexico’s Snack Industry

Founded in 1986, Grupo Naturasol has grown into a major player in Mexico’s food processing industry. The company employs over 3,700 workers and produces a wide range of products including cereal bars, nuts, honey, processed potatoes, and corn-based snacks. Its distribution network spans both modern retail outlets and informal small businesses, giving Naturasol a unique position in connecting with diverse consumer markets across the country.

With demand for processed snacks rising in Mexico and internationally, the IFC financing will support:

Installation of new production lines for potato and corn processing.

Upgrades to infrastructure and facilities to increase efficiency.

Adoption of sustainable technologies that improve resource use.

Sustainability and Efficiency at the Core

A key feature of the investment is Naturasol’s commitment to sustainability. The company already adheres to strict food safety and environmental standards, but with IFC’s backing, it will take its efforts further. The financing is expected to lead to:

At least 5% improvement in water efficiency compared to industry averages.

Stronger climate resilience in food processing.

Increased focus on domestic sourcing, which integrates small-scale farmers into formal supply chains.

By enhancing productive efficiency, the partnership also contributes to market creation, helping Mexican producers compete more effectively with multinational snack brands that dominate the sector.

Promoting Inclusive Growth

Beyond financing, IFC will provide gender advisory services to Naturasol. This will include support in developing inclusive workplace policies, training programs, and corporate practices designed to create an equitable culture for employees at all levels.

“This investment reflects IFC’s strategic priorities in Mexico, such as job creation, private sector-led growth, integrating farmers into food supply chains, and promoting inclusive and sustainable business models,” said Sanaa Abouzaid, IFC Country Manager for Mexico.

Strengthening Local Communities

For Naturasol, the partnership is about more than business expansion—it is about building long-term opportunities across its value chain. Ulises Vigil, Chief Operating Officer of Grupo Naturasol, highlighted the wider benefits:

“This investment will not only allow us to expand our production capacity and improve resource efficiency, but also strengthen our commitment to sustainability and inclusive growth. We aim to set new standards in Mexico’s food processing industry and create meaningful opportunities for our employees, suppliers, and communities.”

A Step Forward for Mexico’s Agribusiness

Mexico’s agribusiness sector is a vital driver of rural employment and economic stability, but it often faces challenges such as low productivity, informal labor practices, and limited access to capital. By providing long-term financing, IFC is supporting a model of inclusive and sustainable agribusiness that strengthens local supply chains and sets benchmarks for responsible food processing.

This investment also aligns with global development goals, advancing climate resilience, promoting private sector-led job creation, and fostering fair opportunities for women in the workforce.

As Grupo Naturasol scales its operations, the partnership with IFC stands as a milestone for Mexico’s snack sector, paving the way for more sustainable and competitive agribusiness practices in the years ahead.