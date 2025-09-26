FAA Extends Flight Cuts to Tackle Air Traffic Woes: A Long-Term Look

The Federal Aviation Administration announced plans to extend significant flight cuts at Newark Liberty International Airport through late October 2026. This decision stems from ongoing air traffic controller shortages and congestion challenges at one of New York City's key airports.

In response to disruptions earlier this year, the FAA had already mandated flight reductions at Newark until the end of 2025. While the maximum flights per hour have been slightly increased to 72, this is still below the pre-May level of 80 flights. United Airlines emphasizes the importance of these measures for Newark's long-term operational stability, alongside advancements in technology and staff increases.

In a related move, the FAA extended reductions in flight capacity requirements to October 2026 for John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports. This comes as the agency battles a shortage of approximately 3,000 air traffic controllers. Safety concerns from near-miss incidents have driven Congressional approval for a substantial $12.5 billion investment aimed at updating systems and boosting staffing to mitigate delays and overwork among controllers.