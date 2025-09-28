India's Rail Revolution: New Amrit Bharat Express Trains Launched

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is poised to virtually inaugurate seven new train services from Patna, including the addition of three more Amrit Bharat Express trains, as per an official release.

The Amrit Bharat Express, popular among middle-class travelers, currently offers 12 services nationwide, with 10 of these originating from Bihar. The launch of three additional services will increase the total to 15, a significant boon to Bihar's infrastructure.

The Amrit Bharat trains are designed to provide quick, safe, and comfortable travel, bolstering connectivity throughout India and supporting Bihar's economy by fostering transportation facilitation, tourism, and local commerce.