India's Rail Revolution: New Amrit Bharat Express Trains Launched
The Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to launch seven new trains, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains, from Patna via a virtual event. This move boosts Bihar's connectivity and is characterized as a significant gift from the Centre. The trains will enhance travel convenience and promote economic activities in the state.
- Country:
- India
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is poised to virtually inaugurate seven new train services from Patna, including the addition of three more Amrit Bharat Express trains, as per an official release.
The Amrit Bharat Express, popular among middle-class travelers, currently offers 12 services nationwide, with 10 of these originating from Bihar. The launch of three additional services will increase the total to 15, a significant boon to Bihar's infrastructure.
The Amrit Bharat trains are designed to provide quick, safe, and comfortable travel, bolstering connectivity throughout India and supporting Bihar's economy by fostering transportation facilitation, tourism, and local commerce.