Tragic Train Accident Sparks Protest in West Bengal

An accident in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including a woman and her child, police confirmed on Monday.

The incident occurred Saturday night near Shyamnagar station, leading locals to block the railway tracks for an hour, citing railway negligence as the cause.

Eyewitnesses recounted a harrowing scene where the woman's child slipped onto the tracks, prompting a frantic rescue attempt by a nearby fruit seller. However, all three were struck by the approaching Gour Express.

(With inputs from agencies.)