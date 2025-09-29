Left Menu

Tragic Train Accident Sparks Protest in West Bengal

A tragic accident in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district claimed the lives of a woman, her child, and a fruit seller after they were hit by a train. Locals protested, attributing the incident to railway negligence and frequent level crossing gate closures.

An accident in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district resulted in the deaths of three individuals, including a woman and her child, police confirmed on Monday.

The incident occurred Saturday night near Shyamnagar station, leading locals to block the railway tracks for an hour, citing railway negligence as the cause.

Eyewitnesses recounted a harrowing scene where the woman's child slipped onto the tracks, prompting a frantic rescue attempt by a nearby fruit seller. However, all three were struck by the approaching Gour Express.

(With inputs from agencies.)

