India Fortifies Position in Global Aviation Leadership with ICAO Re-election

India has successfully secured re-election to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council, significantly increasing its influence in global aviation governance. The civil aviation ministry announced the outcome, highlighting the confidence shown by Member States in India's commitment and leadership in international civil aviation matters.

The election, held during the 42nd ICAO Assembly Session in Montreal, Canada, saw India attaining more votes than in previous elections. This reaffirmation comes at a time when Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and the Ministry of External Affairs rigorously campaigned for India's seat, underscoring the country's strategic role in civil aviation.

As a founding ICAO member since 1944, India has consistently contributed to policy development and aviation standards. Looking ahead to the 2025-2028 term, the nation aims to bolster global aviation safety, security, technology, and sustainability while promoting equitable growth in air connectivity worldwide.