The Twilight of AGOA: African Economies Face Uncertain Future
The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a crucial trade agreement providing duty-free access to the US, is ending, leaving African exporters facing competitive pressures and tariffs. Particularly impactful on Kenya's textile sector, its termination threatens jobs and economies across Africa. Renegotiations and new agreements are in urgent demand.
The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) is set to expire, creating a precarious situation for African exporters previously shielded by tariff exemptions. The agreement, facilitating duty-free US market access for thousands of products since 2000, was pivotal for industries like Kenya's textile sector.
With AGOA's termination, countries including Kenya brace for financial strain. Kenyan apparel manufacturers, who previously thrived by exporting products like jeans, now face almost insurmountable competition from Asian countries with a stronger supply chain.
Amid appeals for AGOA's extension and bilateral negotiations, the future remains uncertain. Ruto and other leaders scramble for agreements with a US administration showing mixed commitment towards Africa. The end of AGOA risks exacerbating unemployment, as seen in Kenya where significant job cuts are imminent.
