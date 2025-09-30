Euro Area Bond Yields: A Market Tug of War

Euro area benchmark Bund yields are set to record a small monthly decline, marking their first fall since April. This shift comes after yields initially surged in March, driven by expectations of German fiscal stimulus boosting growth and inflation. However, April witnessed a sharp drop due to deflationary concerns stemming from U.S. tariffs.

The yields rose subsequently on hopes of a U.S. trade deal and resilience in economic data. Recently, U.S. Treasuries have taken the lead, indicating a struggle for direction within the euro area's fixed income markets. Germany's 10-year Bund yield remains stable at 2.71%, expected to close the month slightly lower by 1.5 basis points.

Economic data revealed a decline in German retail sales and an unexpected rise in unemployment, while inflation in key German states aligned with forecasts. With inflation near the European Central Bank's target, significant changes in ECB policy seem improbable in the coming months, affecting traders' outlook on Bund yields.