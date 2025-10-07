IndiGo Flight Returns Due to Technical Issue
An IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Ahmedabad returned to its origin due to a detected technical issue. The aircraft safely landed back at Nagpur, and necessary checks were conducted. Passengers were either accommodated on later flights or offered a full refund after the cancellation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:38 IST
An IndiGo flight set for Ahmedabad from Nagpur was compelled to return shortly after takeoff due to a detected technical issue, as confirmed by the airline on Tuesday.
The pilots opted to return as a precautionary measure upon identifying the problem. The aircraft landed safely back at Nagpur Airport without incident.
Passengers affected by the return were accommodated on subsequent flights or received full refunds. Necessary checks on the aircraft are underway, IndiGo stated in their official communication.
(With inputs from agencies.)
