Inferno In Ahmedabad: Firefighters Save 35 Lives at Hotel Blaze

Around 3 pm Friday, a fire erupted at the Citizen Inn Hotel in Ahmedabad, India, triggering a swift rescue operation. Located on the second floor of the Parishram Elegance complex, the hotel saw at least 35 people rescued by firefighters.

Thaltej Fire Station Officer Pravinsinh Solanki confirmed the fire was brought under control within the hour, with no reported casualties. The Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) deployed eight to nine fire tenders to the scene, utilizing ladders and breaking window panes to ensure swift evacuations.

Preliminary investigations suggest the blaze started in the hotel's pantry. While the cause is still under scrutiny, officials noted that the hotel manager, Anil Patel, allegedly fled the scene shortly after the fire started.

