Inferno In Ahmedabad: Firefighters Save 35 Lives at Hotel Blaze
A fire broke out at the Citizen Inn Hotel in Ahmedabad's commercial complex, prompting a rescue operation for 35 people. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Firefighters quickly controlled the blaze, the cause of which is under investigation. The hotel manager reportedly fled the scene after the incident.
Around 3 pm Friday, a fire erupted at the Citizen Inn Hotel in Ahmedabad, India, triggering a swift rescue operation. Located on the second floor of the Parishram Elegance complex, the hotel saw at least 35 people rescued by firefighters.
Thaltej Fire Station Officer Pravinsinh Solanki confirmed the fire was brought under control within the hour, with no reported casualties. The Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) deployed eight to nine fire tenders to the scene, utilizing ladders and breaking window panes to ensure swift evacuations.
Preliminary investigations suggest the blaze started in the hotel's pantry. While the cause is still under scrutiny, officials noted that the hotel manager, Anil Patel, allegedly fled the scene shortly after the fire started.
