U.S. Proposes Ban on Chinese Airlines Over Russia

The Trump administration has proposed banning Chinese airlines from using Russian airspace on U.S. routes, claiming it disadvantages American carriers. This move aligns with escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China, and follows Beijing's restriction on rare earth exports. Airlines and authorities have not yet commented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 09:29 IST
The Trump administration on Thursday proposed a ban on Chinese airlines flying over Russia for routes to and from the United States. This decision, criticized as an escalation of existing trade tensions, aims to address the competitive advantage currently enjoyed by Chinese carriers, according to U.S. officials.

American airlines have long protested this practice, pointing out that Chinese access to Russian airspace shortens flight times and reduces fuel costs. This travel route has been unavailable to U.S. and many other international carriers since Russia barred them following the U.S. prohibition of Russian flights after the Ukraine invasion.

The proposed restrictions, however, would not affect cargo-only flights and could influence operations of airlines like Air China and China Eastern. Amid these rising tensions, discussions continue between the airline industry and government entities, with implications for future U.S.-China aviation agreements.

