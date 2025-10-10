Left Menu

EarlySure Diagnostics: Revolutionizing Cancer Care in India

EarlySure Diagnostics is set to transform Indian healthcare with advanced cancer diagnostics. Co-founders Simrithi Bathija and Pritam Lodh lead the venture, focusing on liquid biopsy technology for early detection and precision treatment. This initiative promises to shift cancer care from reactive to preventive, making diagnostics accessible and affordable.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 17:07 IST
Transforming Cancer Care: EarlySure Diagnostics Brings Precision Oncology to India. Image Credit: ANI
EarlySure Diagnostics Limited is ushering a new era in Indian healthcare by partnering with global liquid biopsy pioneer IMBDx Inc. to offer revolutionary cancer diagnostics. This venture, led by co-founders Simrithi Bathija and Pritam Lodh, aims to redefine cancer management with minimally invasive, highly accurate solutions.

Simrithi Bathija, Miss India International and EarlySure's Chief Marketing Officer, channels her influence toward cancer awareness and preventive healthcare. Her role underscores the importance of early screening in line with the Prime Minister's Healthy India mission, as she emphasizes the significance of proactive health measures and community empowerment.

Chief Technical Officer Pritam Lodh is at the helm of scientific advancements at EarlySure, promoting non-invasive liquid biopsies that leverage cell-free DNA analysis for early cancer detection and personalized treatment. As the liquid biopsy market continues to expand, EarlySure's alliance with IMBDx promises to deliver efficient, accessible cancer diagnostics across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

