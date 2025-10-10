EarlySure Diagnostics: Revolutionizing Cancer Care in India

EarlySure Diagnostics Limited is ushering a new era in Indian healthcare by partnering with global liquid biopsy pioneer IMBDx Inc. to offer revolutionary cancer diagnostics. This venture, led by co-founders Simrithi Bathija and Pritam Lodh, aims to redefine cancer management with minimally invasive, highly accurate solutions.

Simrithi Bathija, Miss India International and EarlySure's Chief Marketing Officer, channels her influence toward cancer awareness and preventive healthcare. Her role underscores the importance of early screening in line with the Prime Minister's Healthy India mission, as she emphasizes the significance of proactive health measures and community empowerment.

Chief Technical Officer Pritam Lodh is at the helm of scientific advancements at EarlySure, promoting non-invasive liquid biopsies that leverage cell-free DNA analysis for early cancer detection and personalized treatment. As the liquid biopsy market continues to expand, EarlySure's alliance with IMBDx promises to deliver efficient, accessible cancer diagnostics across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)