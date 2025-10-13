Left Menu

Carmakers Face Trial in Massive Diesel Emissions Lawsuit Battle

A major trial has begun in London, where over 1.6 million claimants are accusing major car manufacturers of using defeat devices to cheat diesel emissions tests. This follows the Volkswagen scandal, with companies like Mercedes-Benz and Ford now under scrutiny for allegedly prioritizing business over environmental law compliance.

The trial involving over 1.6 million claimants against major car manufacturers for alleged manipulation of diesel emissions tests began in London's High Court. Lawyers claim automakers 'would rather cheat than comply with the law,' echoing the Volkswagen 'dieselgate' scandal.

The lawsuit targets diesel vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Nissan, Renault, Peugeot, and Citroen, produced between 2012 and 2017. Accusations center on the use of unlawful 'defeat devices' that kept emissions within legal limits only under test conditions. Car manufacturers argue the claims lack merit.

The verdict of this significant case is expected in mid-2026, potentially affecting a large number of similar claims. The outcome could result in substantial compensation payments, reflecting Volkswagen's own costly resolution of similar violations.

