Left Menu

India Hosts Prestigious World Seafood Congress 2026: A Global Seafood Trade Milestone

India steps into the global spotlight as it hosts the World Seafood Congress 2026 in Chennai, highlighting its significant role in the seafood trade. With an aim to foster global partnerships and sustainable practices, the event will unite leading industry experts, policymakers, and researchers in the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:11 IST
India Hosts Prestigious World Seafood Congress 2026: A Global Seafood Trade Milestone
World Seafood Congress 2026 to Spotlight India's Rising Exports!. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move for India's seafood industry, the World Seafood Congress (WSC) 2026 is set to take place in Chennai, marking the first occasion this prestigious event is held in the country. This biennial gathering, which began its journey in 1999, has previously graced nations including Canada, the Netherlands, and the USA, showcasing India's rising prominence on the global seafood stage.

A press conference held in New Delhi on September 26 celebrated India's pivotal role in enhancing global seafood exports and sustainable aquaculture practices. Jointly organized by India's Department of Fisheries and the International Association of Fish Inspectors (IAFI), an NGO recognized by the United Nations, this landmark event will be hosted by PDA Ventures Pvt. Ltd. It aims to unite seafood leaders, industry professionals, and researchers to discuss advancements and significant issues in global aquatic trade.

The WSC 2026, supported by various Indian ministries and stakeholders including the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), highlights collaborative global efforts. Highlighting technical innovation, a concurrent trade fair will focus on industry innovations in processing, supply chain logistics, and certification, all aimed at boosting Indian exporters' global competitiveness. Abstract submissions are open, inviting contributions from professionals worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Signature Global's Strategic Growth Amid Declining Sales

Signature Global's Strategic Growth Amid Declining Sales

 India
2
Congress's Crucial Decision: Independent or United in Maharashtra Elections?

Congress's Crucial Decision: Independent or United in Maharashtra Elections?

 India
3
Innovate for Consumers: Students Tackle Protection Challenges at Smart India Hackathon 2025

Innovate for Consumers: Students Tackle Protection Challenges at Smart India...

 India
4
Signature View Apartments: Delhi's Housing Crisis Deepens as Residents Face Eviction

Signature View Apartments: Delhi's Housing Crisis Deepens as Residents Face ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025