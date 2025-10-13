India Hosts Prestigious World Seafood Congress 2026: A Global Seafood Trade Milestone

In a historic move for India's seafood industry, the World Seafood Congress (WSC) 2026 is set to take place in Chennai, marking the first occasion this prestigious event is held in the country. This biennial gathering, which began its journey in 1999, has previously graced nations including Canada, the Netherlands, and the USA, showcasing India's rising prominence on the global seafood stage.

A press conference held in New Delhi on September 26 celebrated India's pivotal role in enhancing global seafood exports and sustainable aquaculture practices. Jointly organized by India's Department of Fisheries and the International Association of Fish Inspectors (IAFI), an NGO recognized by the United Nations, this landmark event will be hosted by PDA Ventures Pvt. Ltd. It aims to unite seafood leaders, industry professionals, and researchers to discuss advancements and significant issues in global aquatic trade.

The WSC 2026, supported by various Indian ministries and stakeholders including the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), highlights collaborative global efforts. Highlighting technical innovation, a concurrent trade fair will focus on industry innovations in processing, supply chain logistics, and certification, all aimed at boosting Indian exporters' global competitiveness. Abstract submissions are open, inviting contributions from professionals worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)