Empowering Dreams: Madhya Pradesh's Year of Investment and Entrepreneurship

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has reaffirmed the government's commitment to youth empowerment by promoting entrepreneurship and self-reliance within the state. During a conference addressing entrepreneurs from the micro, small, and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) sector, Yadav emphasized the state's objective to foster a brighter economic future.

Highlighting the achievements of the Udyam Kranti Yojana (UKY), a state initiative supporting youth entrepreneurship through bank partnerships, the chief minister noted that over Rs 347 crore in loans have been distributed to more than 5,000 young individuals. 'Our youth are becoming job creators, not seekers,' he remarked, stressing the importance of self-reliance for a robust economy.

Yadav announced financial incentives surpassing Rs 197 crore to 700 MSMEs and expressed pride in the sector's contribution to employment and economic growth. The event also saw the distribution of startup funding and land allotment letters to bolster MSME expansion, further showcasing a strategic push towards an innovation-driven, self-reliant India.

