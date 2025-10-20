Left Menu

Cargo aircraft skids off Hong Kong airport runway into sea, 2 confirmed dead

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 20-10-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 05:24 IST
A cargo aircraft skidded off a Hong Kong airport runway into the sea when landing early Monday, with two people confirmed dead.

The flight, arriving from Dubai, was landing at Hong Kong International Airport around 3.50 am, according to Hong Kong's airport authority.

Four crew members on the plane have been rescued and taken to hospital. But police said initial reports suggested two people on an airport ground vehicle were confirmed dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

