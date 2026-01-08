Tech Trio Set to Make Waves in Hong Kong Debut

Three prominent Chinese technology firms are poised to make significant market debuts in Hong Kong, as they prepare to start trading at higher prices on Thursday. Collectively, they have raised HK$9.3 billion, contributing to an optimistic outlook for the city's listing activities this year.

Artificial intelligence company Zhipu AI, also known as Knowledge Atlas Technology, is slated to open at 3.3% above its initial offer price of HK$116.20. Investors are keenly watching this debut as a potential signal of renewed vigor in Hong Kong's technology sector listings.

Meanwhile, semiconductor firm Shanghai Iluvatar CoreX and surgical robotics firm Shenzhen Edge Medical promise even more robust starts, with expected opening prices 31.6% and 36.4% higher, respectively. These openings underline a significant investor interest in the tech industry, brimming with innovation and growth potential.

