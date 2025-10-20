UK PM Starmer to attend COP30 in Brazil, PM's spokesperson says

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will attend the COP30 climate summit in Brazil in November to accelerate Britain's efforts on pursuing net zero and driving green growth, his spokesperson said on Monday. "The prime minister will attend the COP30 climate summit in Belem, Brazil next month, because net zero is the economic opportunity of the 21st century," his spokesperson said.

"We're restoring the UK as a global leader on climate action and green growth, and you can expect to see the PM driving forward that agenda at the COP30 summit."

