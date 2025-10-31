Cube Highways Trust Soars with Strong Half-Year Performance

Cube Highways Trust, known by the ticker CUBEINVIT on the NSE and BSE, announced impressive results for the half-year ending September 30, 2025. The highway infrastructure investment trust is managed by Cube Highways Fund Advisors Pvt. Ltd. and has shown a strong performance in the recent financial period.

The Trust declared a total distribution of Rs. 484 crores for the quarter, translating to a Distribution Per Unit (DPU) of Rs. 3.60. Over the half-year, the cumulative distribution reached Rs. 820 crores. Group CFO, Pankaj Vasani, expressed satisfaction with the revenue growth of 23.85% year-on-year, driven by steady traffic trends and successful asset integration efforts.

Cube Highways continues to uphold AAA/Stable credit ratings from notable agencies and maintains a robust financial position with Rs. 365 Bn assets under management. The Trust remains committed to executing its strategy with precision, focusing on operational excellence to provide sustained long-term value to its Unitholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)