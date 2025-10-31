Left Menu

Cube Highways Trust Soars with Strong Half-Year Performance

Cube Highways Trust reported robust half-year results with a total distribution of Rs. 484 crores for the quarter. Revenue increased by 23.85% YoY, and EBITDA improved significantly. The Trust continues to maintain AAA/Stable credit ratings and remains focused on delivering long-term value for Unitholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 17:47 IST
Cube Highways Trust Soars with Strong Half-Year Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cube Highways Trust, known by the ticker CUBEINVIT on the NSE and BSE, announced impressive results for the half-year ending September 30, 2025. The highway infrastructure investment trust is managed by Cube Highways Fund Advisors Pvt. Ltd. and has shown a strong performance in the recent financial period.

The Trust declared a total distribution of Rs. 484 crores for the quarter, translating to a Distribution Per Unit (DPU) of Rs. 3.60. Over the half-year, the cumulative distribution reached Rs. 820 crores. Group CFO, Pankaj Vasani, expressed satisfaction with the revenue growth of 23.85% year-on-year, driven by steady traffic trends and successful asset integration efforts.

Cube Highways continues to uphold AAA/Stable credit ratings from notable agencies and maintains a robust financial position with Rs. 365 Bn assets under management. The Trust remains committed to executing its strategy with precision, focusing on operational excellence to provide sustained long-term value to its Unitholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025