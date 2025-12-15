EU foreign ministers adopt sanctions targeting Russian shadow fleet, EU official says

Foreign ministers of the European Union's member states adopted sanctions targeting enablers of the Russian shadow fleet of oil tankers, a EU official said on Monday.

The sanctions target nine so called enablers of the shadow fleet, who are businessmen linked to Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil and shipping companies which own and manager tankers, as well as 14 persons and entities under the bloc's hybrid threat sanctions framework, the EU official said.

