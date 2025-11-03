KRAFTON India Unveils 2026 Esports Roadmap: A New Era for Indian Gaming

New Delhi witnessed a significant turn in the Indian esports narrative as KRAFTON India's CEO, Sean Hyunil Sohn, unveiled the ambitious 2026 Esports Roadmap. The announcement was made at the prestigious BGMI International Cup 2025, promising to bring India's competitive gaming landscape to a new zenith.

The roadmap features expanded versions of KRAFTON India's key esports events, such as BGIS, BMPS, BMSD, and BMIC, facilitating a broader reach across various Indian cities. With the introduction of the inaugural KRAFTON India Awards, the initiative aims to recognize burgeoning gaming talents and provide them opportunities to shine on international platforms.

KRAFTON's structured plan is designed to elevate Indian gamers from local grassroots competitions to major global stages. With a prize pool exceeding ₹4 Crore in 2025's tournaments, the roadmap reinforces India's rise from an emerging competitor to a formidable player on the world esports stage. According to Karan Pathak, Associate Director of Esports, KRAFTON India, the goal is to foster an inclusive environment for all players, providing a robust framework for aspirants to realize their potential on a global level.

(With inputs from agencies.)