Left Menu

KRAFTON India Unveils 2026 Esports Roadmap: A New Era for Indian Gaming

KRAFTON India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn introduced the 2026 Esports Roadmap, heralding the next phase for Indian esports at the BGMI International Cup 2025. The roadmap includes comprehensive expansions and introduces the KRAFTON India Awards, building a platform for local talent to compete on a global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:45 IST
KRAFTON India Unveils 2026 Esports Roadmap: A New Era for Indian Gaming
KRAFTON India CEO Unveils 2026 Esports Roadmap: A Structured Pathway for India's Gaming Talent from Grassroots to Global Podium. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi witnessed a significant turn in the Indian esports narrative as KRAFTON India's CEO, Sean Hyunil Sohn, unveiled the ambitious 2026 Esports Roadmap. The announcement was made at the prestigious BGMI International Cup 2025, promising to bring India's competitive gaming landscape to a new zenith.

The roadmap features expanded versions of KRAFTON India's key esports events, such as BGIS, BMPS, BMSD, and BMIC, facilitating a broader reach across various Indian cities. With the introduction of the inaugural KRAFTON India Awards, the initiative aims to recognize burgeoning gaming talents and provide them opportunities to shine on international platforms.

KRAFTON's structured plan is designed to elevate Indian gamers from local grassroots competitions to major global stages. With a prize pool exceeding ₹4 Crore in 2025's tournaments, the roadmap reinforces India's rise from an emerging competitor to a formidable player on the world esports stage. According to Karan Pathak, Associate Director of Esports, KRAFTON India, the goal is to foster an inclusive environment for all players, providing a robust framework for aspirants to realize their potential on a global level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025