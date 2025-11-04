Left Menu

Turbulent Times: Major Deals and Tax Hikes Dominate Headlines

The Financial Times highlights potential tax changes in Britain, major corporate deals, and legal challenges in the pharma sector. Key stories include a possible income tax rise in Britain, Orsted's wind farm sale, Pfizer's lawsuit against Novo Nordisk, and AstraZeneca's New York listing approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 08:32 IST
Turbulent Times: Major Deals and Tax Hikes Dominate Headlines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Britain, Prime Minister Keir Starmer is preparing Labour MPs for potential income tax hikes as part of efforts to manage the national debt, while avoiding drastic public spending cuts.

Meanwhile, Denmark's Orsted has agreed to a $6.5 billion sale of half its offshore wind farm to Apollo, navigating through the industry's rising costs and political hurdles.

In the pharmaceutical sector, Pfizer is intensifying its legal battle against Novo Nordisk's $9 billion Metsera acquisition bid, citing competitive violations, as AstraZeneca secures approval for a significant New York market listing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025