Novo Nordisk Launches Wegovy Amid Intense Weight-Loss Market

Novo Nordisk has introduced its once-daily Wegovy weight-loss pill in the U.S. priced at $149 per month. The FDA approved the drug last month, aiding Novo's competition against Eli Lilly. Novo anticipates a UK regulator decision on a 25mg Wegovy version by year-end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk has launched its weight-loss drug Wegovy for sale in the United States, targeting a competitive market with its once-daily 1.5 mg and 4 mg pill. Priced at $149 for those paying out-of-pocket, the drug received FDA approval last month, bolstering Novo Nordisk's challenge against U.S. rival Eli Lilly, which awaits a similar approval decision in March.

The U.K.'s pharmaceutical regulator is currently reviewing Novo's application for a 25 mg oral version of Wegovy, with a decision expected by year-end. This launch aims to capture needle-adverse consumers and regain market share.

Meanwhile, Novo's internal adjustments reflect strategic shifts, as its U.S. public affairs chief departs amid mounting pricing pressures from the Trump administration and fierce rivalry from Eli Lilly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

