Harshdeep Hortico Shines with Robust H1 FY26 Financial Performance

Harshdeep Hortico Limited, recognized for its diverse offerings in pots, planters, and outdoor furniture, revealed a robust financial performance for the first half of fiscal year 2025-26. The company showed a remarkable revenue leap by 31% year-over-year, amounting to ₹32.64 crore.

A significant indicator of this achievement was an impressive 34.91% rise in Profit Before Tax (PBT), reaching ₹6.88 crore. This increase is a testament to Harshdeep's strategic enhancements and market resilience. Following close in profitability, the Profit After Tax (PAT) also saw a 34.94% increment, standing at ₹5.70 crore.

Director Harshit Shah highlighted the company's prestigious contracts, like those with Mumbai and Mangalore airports, underscoring its strong market presence. To fortify its growth trajectory, Harshdeep expanded its manufacturing capabilities and retail framework, alongside investing in the Agri shield division, thereby solidifying its position in the market.

