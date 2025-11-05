Tragic Collision on Beawar-Pindwara Highway: SUV Catches Fire

An SUV-borne man tragically lost his life in a fiery crash on Rajasthan's Beawar-Pindwara National Highway, Wednesday morning. Police confirmed one fatality due to the vehicle's ignition post-impact, while another victim was injured.

The accident occurred near Kirwa village in the Guda Endla region, where the SUV, traveling towards Sumerpur, allegedly leaped a road divider, leading to a head-on collision with a mini truck. The police revealed that the SUV's driver, swerving to avoid an unexpected animal crossing, lost control.

The mini truck's driver, identified as Ravi Jat, aged 40, was promptly admitted to Pali's government hospital. The identification of the deceased SUV driver is currently underway by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)