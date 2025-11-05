Tragic Collision: Chhattisgarh Train Accident Claims 11 Lives
A passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, resulting in 11 fatalities and 20 injuries. The accident occurred after the passenger train overshot a red signal. Rescue operations were launched, and an inquiry is underway to determine the cause.
In a tragic accident near Bilaspur railway station, Chhattisgarh, a passenger train collided with a goods train, leading to 11 deaths and 20 injuries, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
The incident occurred Tuesday around 4 PM as the MEMU passenger train, en route to Bilaspur from Gevra, overshot a red signal and crashed into the goods train from behind at a speed of 60 to 70 kmph. The collision was so intense that a coach of the passenger train mounted onto the wagon of the cargo train.
The railway administration promptly initiated rescue operations, with the injured taken to nearby hospitals. Loco pilot Vidya Sagar died in the crash, and assistant loco pilot Rashmi Raj was seriously injured. Authorities have announced compensations, and a detailed investigation by the Commissioner of Railway Safety will follow.
