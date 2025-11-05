Harshdeep Hortico Reports Robust H1 FY26 Growth with Strategic Investments

Mumbai, November 5: Harshdeep Hortico Limited (BSE: HARSHDEEP), a key player in the manufacture and export of outdoor horticultural products, reported a remarkable financial performance for the first half of fiscal year 2025-26. The company's revenue rose to ₹32.64 crore, marking a 31% growth from the previous year's ₹24.90 crore for the same period.

Profitability also saw a robust increase, with Profit Before Tax (PBT) at ₹6.88 crore, up 34.91% from ₹5.10 crore year-over-year, and Profit After Tax (PAT) growing to ₹5.70 crore, indicating a 34.94% increase. According to Harshdeep's Director, Mr. Harshit Shah, strategic contract wins and expansion efforts underscore the company's strong market standing.

In pursuing its growth ambitions, Harshdeep has invested in enhancing its manufacturing capabilities with new rotational and injection molding machines, increasing its production capacity significantly. The company also expanded its retail presence with a flagship store in Ahmedabad and several dealership showrooms. Additionally, its Agri Shield division added substantial capacity, further driving growth with its premium agro shade nets.

