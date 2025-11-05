Left Menu

Harshdeep Hortico Reports Robust H1 FY26 Growth with Strategic Investments

Harshdeep Hortico Limited reported strong financial growth in H1 FY26, with revenue up by 31% and net profit rising by 34.94%. The company expanded its manufacturing capacity and retail footprint, bolstering its market presence and reinforcing its commitment to quality and sustainability in the horticulture sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-11-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 11:57 IST
Harshdeep Hortico Reports Robust H1 FY26 Growth with Strategic Investments
Harshdeep Hortico Limited Reports Strong H1 FY26 Financial Results with Net Profit of INR 5.7 crore. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, November 5: Harshdeep Hortico Limited (BSE: HARSHDEEP), a key player in the manufacture and export of outdoor horticultural products, reported a remarkable financial performance for the first half of fiscal year 2025-26. The company's revenue rose to ₹32.64 crore, marking a 31% growth from the previous year's ₹24.90 crore for the same period.

Profitability also saw a robust increase, with Profit Before Tax (PBT) at ₹6.88 crore, up 34.91% from ₹5.10 crore year-over-year, and Profit After Tax (PAT) growing to ₹5.70 crore, indicating a 34.94% increase. According to Harshdeep's Director, Mr. Harshit Shah, strategic contract wins and expansion efforts underscore the company's strong market standing.

In pursuing its growth ambitions, Harshdeep has invested in enhancing its manufacturing capabilities with new rotational and injection molding machines, increasing its production capacity significantly. The company also expanded its retail presence with a flagship store in Ahmedabad and several dealership showrooms. Additionally, its Agri Shield division added substantial capacity, further driving growth with its premium agro shade nets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Mahayuti Coalition Faces Local Body Elections United

Maharashtra's Mahayuti Coalition Faces Local Body Elections United

 India
2
RJD leaders shameless, indulge in corruption, now seeking your support during Bihar polls, claims Rajnath Singh at Jamui rally.

RJD leaders shameless, indulge in corruption, now seeking your support durin...

 India
3
Democrats Surge Ahead: A Political Shift in U.S. Election Battlegrounds

Democrats Surge Ahead: A Political Shift in U.S. Election Battlegrounds

 United States
4
China's Bold Push for AI Chip Dominance

China's Bold Push for AI Chip Dominance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025