KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator Studios Shine at IGDC 2025

BusinessWire India reports that three studios from the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) have been nominated for top accolades at the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) 2025, underscoring India's expanding influence in the global gaming landscape. The studios include Kleanup Games, Dunali Games, and Singular Scheme.

Kleanup Games, based in Madurai, has earned a nomination for their debut title, CHROMADI, in the 'Upcoming Mobile Game of the Year' category. This international recognition follows their participation in prestigious events such as the Tokyo Game Show and the Game Devs of Color Expo. Equally, Dunali Games from Gurugram sees their game Rookie Tales also nominated for the same category, recognized for its creative storytelling and participation in the Google Indie Games Accelerator.

Mumbai's Singular Scheme completes the trio of nominees with Frontier Paladin up for 'Upcoming PC/Console Game of the Year,' highlighting the studio's rising prominence steered by global events like GDC and Gamescom LATAM. KIGI's Head, Anuj Sahani, applauds these achievements as a testament to both talent and the growing stature of India's gaming ecosystem. With continued support facilitated by events like IGDC, KIGI solidifies its role in nurturing India's game developers on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)