Left Menu

KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator Studios Shine at IGDC 2025

The KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator has seen three of its studios - Kleanup Games, Dunali Games, and Singular Scheme - nominated for prestigious awards at the India Game Developer Conference 2025. This recognition highlights India's increasing impact in the global gaming industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:34 IST
KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator Studios Shine at IGDC 2025
KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator Studios Earn Top IGDC 2025 Nominations, Strengthening India's Global Gaming Presence. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BusinessWire India reports that three studios from the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) have been nominated for top accolades at the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) 2025, underscoring India's expanding influence in the global gaming landscape. The studios include Kleanup Games, Dunali Games, and Singular Scheme.

Kleanup Games, based in Madurai, has earned a nomination for their debut title, CHROMADI, in the 'Upcoming Mobile Game of the Year' category. This international recognition follows their participation in prestigious events such as the Tokyo Game Show and the Game Devs of Color Expo. Equally, Dunali Games from Gurugram sees their game Rookie Tales also nominated for the same category, recognized for its creative storytelling and participation in the Google Indie Games Accelerator.

Mumbai's Singular Scheme completes the trio of nominees with Frontier Paladin up for 'Upcoming PC/Console Game of the Year,' highlighting the studio's rising prominence steered by global events like GDC and Gamescom LATAM. KIGI's Head, Anuj Sahani, applauds these achievements as a testament to both talent and the growing stature of India's gaming ecosystem. With continued support facilitated by events like IGDC, KIGI solidifies its role in nurturing India's game developers on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Democrats Surge Ahead: A Political Shift in U.S. Election Battlegrounds

Democrats Surge Ahead: A Political Shift in U.S. Election Battlegrounds

 United States
2
China's Bold Push for AI Chip Dominance

China's Bold Push for AI Chip Dominance

 Global
3
'Sarkar Chori' has destroyed our democracy, SIR issue latest weapon: Rahul Gandhi.

'Sarkar Chori' has destroyed our democracy, SIR issue latest weapon: Rahul G...

 India
4
Mitsubishi Corporation Ventures into Global Biogas with Strategic KIS Group Partnership

Mitsubishi Corporation Ventures into Global Biogas with Strategic KIS Group ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025