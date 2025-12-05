Dhanush-Kriti Sanon's ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ crosses Rs 118 crore worldwide in first week

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon-starrer "Tere Ishk Mein" has grossed Rs 118.76 crore at the worldwide box office within its first week of release, the makers said on Friday.

The Aanand L Rai-directed romance drama, a follow-up to the filmmaker's 2013 hit ''Raanjhanaa'', released in theatres on November 28. The film is presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, with music composed by Academy Award winner A R Rahman. The official Instagram page of T-Series shared the latest box office numbers of the movie via a poster, which stated that the movie has earned Rs 118.76 crore gross in one week.

In a statement, the makers said the film's opening week collection marks a significant milestone.

''Despite fresh competition, 'Tere Ishk Mein' is set to dominate across cinemas, backed by growing buzz and packed shows in key regions. Audiences are still turning up in large numbers, and the sustained momentum points to another steady week at the box office,'' they said.

''Tere Ishk Mein'' is produced by Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The movie also stars Prakash Raj, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Paramvir Singh Cheema in pivotal roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)