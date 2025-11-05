Prodapt Welcomes Dhanashree Bhat as Chief Delivery Officer

Prodapt, a leader in technology services, has announced the appointment of Dhanashree Bhat as the Chief Delivery Officer. Effective immediately, Bhat's appointment is aimed at transforming the company's delivery operations.

With a rich background in technology leadership, Bhat is set to overhaul Prodapt's delivery mechanisms by integrating artificial intelligence, automation, and agile methodologies. Her approach is poised to enhance customer focus, operational efficiency, and modernization to keep the company at the forefront in the fast-changing tech sector. She brings more than 30 years of expert experience from roles at Persistent Systems and Tech Mahindra, known for substantial industry transformations.

Bhat possesses advanced degrees in Telecom and Software Architecture, and her educational credentials are further augmented by executive education from Harvard. Recognized as a leading figure in digital transformation, she replaces Sriram Natarajan, who will transition to strategic initiatives within the Jhaver Group. Manish Vyas, CEO & MD of Prodapt, expressed enthusiasm for Bhat's addition, attributing her success in previous roles to strengthening customer relations and innovative tech solutions.