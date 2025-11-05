Left Menu

Prodapt Welcomes Dhanashree Bhat as Chief Delivery Officer

Prodapt appoints Dhanashree Bhat as Chief Delivery Officer to enhance delivery operations through AI and agile practices. With vast industry experience, Bhat aims to focus on customer centricity and operational excellence while succeeding Sriram Natarajan. Her leadership is anticipated to impact Prodapt's future-ready and agile presence in the tech landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dallas (Texas) | Updated: 05-11-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 12:46 IST
Dhanashree Bhat, Chief Delivery Officer, Prodapt. Image Credit: ANI
  United States
  • United States

Prodapt, a leader in technology services, has announced the appointment of Dhanashree Bhat as the Chief Delivery Officer. Effective immediately, Bhat's appointment is aimed at transforming the company's delivery operations.

With a rich background in technology leadership, Bhat is set to overhaul Prodapt's delivery mechanisms by integrating artificial intelligence, automation, and agile methodologies. Her approach is poised to enhance customer focus, operational efficiency, and modernization to keep the company at the forefront in the fast-changing tech sector. She brings more than 30 years of expert experience from roles at Persistent Systems and Tech Mahindra, known for substantial industry transformations.

Bhat possesses advanced degrees in Telecom and Software Architecture, and her educational credentials are further augmented by executive education from Harvard. Recognized as a leading figure in digital transformation, she replaces Sriram Natarajan, who will transition to strategic initiatives within the Jhaver Group. Manish Vyas, CEO & MD of Prodapt, expressed enthusiasm for Bhat's addition, attributing her success in previous roles to strengthening customer relations and innovative tech solutions.

