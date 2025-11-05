Left Menu

Heritage Foods Honored with Golden Peacock Award for Governance Excellence

Heritage Foods Limited has been awarded the Golden Peacock for Excellence in Corporate Governance at the IOD India London Global Convention. Smt. N. Bhuvaneswari, the company’s Vice Chairperson and Managing Director, received recognition as a Distinguished Fellow for her leadership and ethical business practices. This highlights Heritage Foods' commitment to governance and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:02 IST
Mrs Nara Bhuvaneswari was felicitated with the IOD excellence award and Heritage Foods received the golden Peacock award at a Prestigious Award ceremony at London. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant accolade, Heritage Foods Limited has been awarded the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance for 2025. The prestigious recognition was presented at the IOD India London Global Convention on Corporate Governance & Sustainability. Heritage Foods was the sole FMCG company among the 11 national winners.

Smt. N. Bhuvaneswari, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director, was conferred the Distinguished Fellow of the Institute of Directors for 2025, acknowledging her leadership and contributions to governance. This honor aligns her with notable figures, such as Bharat Ratna Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, and recognizes her role in business excellence and ethical practices.

The Golden Peacock Award underscores Heritage Foods' dedication to transparent and ethical governance, a commitment central to its operations for over 33 years. The ceremony highlighted Heritage Foods as a social enterprise that prioritizes farmer empowerment and consumer nutrition, fast becoming India's trusted dairy brand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

