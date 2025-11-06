Left Menu

Elon Musk's Mega-Payday: A Billionaire's Battle for Tesla's Future

Elon Musk risks Tesla sales and faces shareholder debates as he seeks to approve a pay package potentially making him the first trillionaire. While supporters cite Musk's visionary leadership as indispensable, critics argue over corporate governance and excessive compensation. Shareholders will decide in a proxy vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-11-2025 03:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 03:29 IST
In a controversial move, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is seeking shareholder approval for a lucrative pay package that could make him the world's first trillionaire. This decision comes as Musk's politics have reportedly impacted Tesla's sales, yet the stock continues to soar.

Shareholders are set to gather in Austin, Texas, for Tesla's annual meeting, where they will vote on whether to grant Musk enough stock to achieve his ambitious financial status. While proponents praise Musk's vision for a future dominated by self-driving Teslas and humanoid robots, critics argue that the proposed compensation package is excessive and influenced by a board closely tied to Musk.

The vote has sparked wide-ranging debate, drawing opinions from major pension funds and even the Vatican. Despite the inevitable comparisons to historical figures like John D. Rockefeller, Musk insists his motives are less about the money and more about securing control over Tesla's innovative trajectory.

