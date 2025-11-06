Nissan's Strategic Headquarters Sale: A Move for Revival

Nissan, the beleaguered Japanese automaker, announced on Thursday the sale of its headquarters in Yokohama for 97 billion yen, approximately $630 million, as part of its strategic revival efforts.

The automaker will lease back the building from Tokyo-based MJI Godo Kaisha, recording a 73.9 billion yen gain from the transaction, with plans to use the funds to accelerate digital and AI-system modernization across its headquarters.

Amidst financial challenges, including a significant 670.9 billion yen loss last fiscal year, CEO Ivan Espinosa is steering the company towards a competitive and innovative future, highlighting discipline in capital efficiency and strategies to support Nissan's transformation.

