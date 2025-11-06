Nissan's Strategic Headquarters Sale: A Move for Revival
Nissan is selling its Yokohama headquarters for 97 billion yen as part of its revival strategy. The automaker will lease the building and use proceeds to modernize its systems with AI. Despite recent losses, Nissan is focusing on transformation under new CEO Ivan Espinosa.
- Country:
- Japan
Nissan, the beleaguered Japanese automaker, announced on Thursday the sale of its headquarters in Yokohama for 97 billion yen, approximately $630 million, as part of its strategic revival efforts.
The automaker will lease back the building from Tokyo-based MJI Godo Kaisha, recording a 73.9 billion yen gain from the transaction, with plans to use the funds to accelerate digital and AI-system modernization across its headquarters.
Amidst financial challenges, including a significant 670.9 billion yen loss last fiscal year, CEO Ivan Espinosa is steering the company towards a competitive and innovative future, highlighting discipline in capital efficiency and strategies to support Nissan's transformation.
(With inputs from agencies.)