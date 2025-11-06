U.S. Airlines Battle Holiday Chaos Amid Flight Cuts Due to Government Shutdown

U.S. airlines found themselves in a scramble on Thursday as they adjusted flight schedules and dealt with a surge of customer questions. This came after an order from the U.S. government to reduce flights at major airports, fueled by safety concerns amidst the ongoing, historic government shutdown.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced steep flight cuts on Wednesday, citing air traffic control safety issues due to the shutdown, which has left 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA agents working without pay. Airlines are preparing for significant delays and disruptions, as staffing shortages worsen, threatening to upset holiday travel plans for millions of Americans.

Airline executives stressed attempts to mitigate customer disruption, with United Airlines' CEO Scott Kirby noting efforts to rebook affected passengers. Despite the carriers' intentions to soften the blow, industry experts warn of financial impacts and potential chaos in the forthcoming busy holiday travel period.

(With inputs from agencies.)