Left Menu

Mankind Pharma Sees Profit Drop Amid OTC Sales Slump

Mankind Pharma reported a 21% decrease in consolidated profit after tax for Q2 2025, largely due to a decline in OTC sales. Despite revenue growth of 20.8% to Rs 3,697 crore, challenges included GST changes and heavy rains affecting sales. The company remains optimistic about future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:09 IST
Mankind Pharma Sees Profit Drop Amid OTC Sales Slump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mankind Pharma announced a 21% decline in consolidated profit after tax, falling to Rs 520 crore for Q2 2025, influenced by a downturn in OTC sales.

The reported revenue from operations increased to Rs 3,697 crore, marking a 20.8% year-on-year growth. This growth was driven by strong performance in the Chronic and BSV consolidation sectors, despite disruptions from GST and adverse weather.

Vice Chairman Rajeev Juneja emphasized optimism for long-term growth through core business strategies and highlighted the challenges faced in the OTC segment, predicting a recovery in the latter half of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dancing Inmates Video Triggers Jailhouse Suspensions

Dancing Inmates Video Triggers Jailhouse Suspensions

 India
2
Greek Coast Guard Faces New Charges in Deadly Pylos Shipwreck

Greek Coast Guard Faces New Charges in Deadly Pylos Shipwreck

 Global
3
Sampre Nutritions' Six-Fold Profit Surge Driven by Strategic Partnerships

Sampre Nutritions' Six-Fold Profit Surge Driven by Strategic Partnerships

 India
4
Israel Issues Evacuation Warnings to Lebanese Villages Amid Hezbollah Tensions

Israel Issues Evacuation Warnings to Lebanese Villages Amid Hezbollah Tensio...

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025