Mankind Pharma Sees Profit Drop Amid OTC Sales Slump
Mankind Pharma reported a 21% decrease in consolidated profit after tax for Q2 2025, largely due to a decline in OTC sales. Despite revenue growth of 20.8% to Rs 3,697 crore, challenges included GST changes and heavy rains affecting sales. The company remains optimistic about future growth.
Mankind Pharma announced a 21% decline in consolidated profit after tax, falling to Rs 520 crore for Q2 2025, influenced by a downturn in OTC sales.
The reported revenue from operations increased to Rs 3,697 crore, marking a 20.8% year-on-year growth. This growth was driven by strong performance in the Chronic and BSV consolidation sectors, despite disruptions from GST and adverse weather.
Vice Chairman Rajeev Juneja emphasized optimism for long-term growth through core business strategies and highlighted the challenges faced in the OTC segment, predicting a recovery in the latter half of the year.
