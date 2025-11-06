Mankind Pharma Sees Profit Drop Amid OTC Sales Slump

Mankind Pharma announced a 21% decline in consolidated profit after tax, falling to Rs 520 crore for Q2 2025, influenced by a downturn in OTC sales.

The reported revenue from operations increased to Rs 3,697 crore, marking a 20.8% year-on-year growth. This growth was driven by strong performance in the Chronic and BSV consolidation sectors, despite disruptions from GST and adverse weather.

Vice Chairman Rajeev Juneja emphasized optimism for long-term growth through core business strategies and highlighted the challenges faced in the OTC segment, predicting a recovery in the latter half of the year.

