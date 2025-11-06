JK Lakshmi Cement Reports Turnaround with Strong Q2 Profits

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd announced a robust recovery with a consolidated net profit of Rs 80.63 crore for the second quarter of FY26. The company reversed a loss of Rs 30.8 crore from the same period last year, attributing the success to increased volumes and cost-cutting measures.

The company's revenue rose by 24.1% to Rs 1,531.77 crore, capitalizing on a 14.7% increase in sales volume. Total expenses also saw a rise, reaching Rs 1,451.74 crore, but the strategic enhancements in production and market approach proved beneficial.

Chairperson Vinita Singhania highlighted the improved profitability from higher volumes and reduced fuel costs. JK Lakshmi Cement expanded its capacity with a new grinding unit and initiated a railway siding project to further enhance logistics, signaling a positive industry outlook driven by infrastructure and housing demands.

