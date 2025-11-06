DCW Limited's Q2 FY2026: A Resilient Financial Turnaround

DCW Limited, a prominent chemical producer, has reported its unaudited standalone financial results for the second quarter of FY2026, showcasing a robust financial recovery. The company achieved a year-on-year revenue growth of 10.33% reaching ₹539.21 crore, while its profit after tax climbed by 21.22% sequentially to ₹13.81 crore.

The specialty chemicals segment emerged as a major contributor to profitability, aligning with DCW's focus on high-margin products. This strategic prioritization of specialty chemicals coincided with a notable expansion in CPVC capacity, reflecting the company's commitment to capitalizing on domestic demand and reducing dependency on imports.

Additionally, DCW's emphasis on sustainability is exemplified by the commissioning of a 44.5 MW solar power facility, aimed at reducing energy costs. This aligns with the broader company strategy focused on value creation and financial discipline, affirmed by a strengthened balance sheet and a proactive approach to funding growth projects.

