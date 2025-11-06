World News Update: From US Flight Cuts to Louvre Heist

The United States has ordered a 10% reduction in flights at 40 major airports due to a government shutdown, raising concerns among passengers as airlines work to implement changes swiftly. This decision comes as the shutdown enters its 36th day, with air traffic control safety cited as a key factor.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Central Asian leaders amid intensifying global competition for the region's mineral resources. The talks aim to strengthen U.S. influence against dominant players like Russia and China, especially in securing vital minerals and energy supplies.

World leaders converge in Brazil for COP30 climate talks, but business leaders critical to funding climate efforts are largely in Sao Paulo. This strategic move comes as past summits often saw business executives navigating logistical challenges in smaller hosting cities.

