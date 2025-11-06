Left Menu

Drone Disruptions: A New Aviation Threat

Drone sightings at Gothenburg-Landvetter Airport in Sweden led to a temporary halt in airport operations, highlighting a wider issue of drone disruptions across Europe. Some officials suspect Russian involvement in these incidents, despite Moscow's denial.

Updated: 06-11-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:06 IST
Airport operations were temporarily halted at Gothenburg-Landvetter Airport in Sweden on Thursday after drones were spotted, according to a report by Aftonbladet citing the Civil Aviation Authority (LFV).

In recent months, Europe has experienced significant disruptions at various airports due to drone activities. These incidents have resulted in several airports across different countries being temporarily closed.

Some officials have linked these drone incidents to potential hybrid warfare tactics by Russia, although Moscow has denied any involvement.

