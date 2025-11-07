Left Menu

Arvind Ltd Surges with a 70% Profit Rise Amid Global Trade Challenges

Textile giant Arvind Ltd reported a significant 70% increase in consolidated net profit for Q2 2025, reaching Rs 106.74 crore. This growth was driven by increased revenue and reduced tax liabilities. Despite global trade uncertainties, strong order volumes and strategic operations continue to bolster the company's performance and outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:20 IST
Arvind Ltd Surges with a 70% Profit Rise Amid Global Trade Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Ltd, a prominent textile and apparel company, has announced an impressive 70% surge in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025. This remarkable growth, reaching Rs 106.74 crore, is attributed to heightened revenue and a notable reduction in deferred tax liabilities that were incurred in the previous year.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 62.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, emphasizing a significant year-on-year enhancement. The deferred tax charge outgo last fiscal stood at Rs 29.35 crore due to changes in long-term capital gains tax regulations.

Arvind Ltd's consolidated revenue from operations reached Rs 2,371.14 crore, marking an increase from Rs 2,188.31 crore in the previous fiscal period. Despite persistent global trade uncertainties, particularly impacting US-related supply chains, the company maintained robust order volumes, showcasing the resilience of its end-to-end supply chain strategy and distinct product offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Wine Output Faces Another Challenging Year Amid Heatwaves and Drought

France's Wine Output Faces Another Challenging Year Amid Heatwaves and Droug...

 Global
2
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Electoral Misconduct and Media Manipulation

Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Electoral Misconduct and Media Manipulation

 India
3
Rising Culinary Stars: Transforming Delhi NCR's Food Scene

Rising Culinary Stars: Transforming Delhi NCR's Food Scene

 India
4
Delhi High Court Considers Furlough Plea in Historical Riots Case

Delhi High Court Considers Furlough Plea in Historical Riots Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025