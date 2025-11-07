Arvind Ltd Surges with a 70% Profit Rise Amid Global Trade Challenges
Textile giant Arvind Ltd reported a significant 70% increase in consolidated net profit for Q2 2025, reaching Rs 106.74 crore. This growth was driven by increased revenue and reduced tax liabilities. Despite global trade uncertainties, strong order volumes and strategic operations continue to bolster the company's performance and outlook.
Arvind Ltd, a prominent textile and apparel company, has announced an impressive 70% surge in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025. This remarkable growth, reaching Rs 106.74 crore, is attributed to heightened revenue and a notable reduction in deferred tax liabilities that were incurred in the previous year.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 62.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, emphasizing a significant year-on-year enhancement. The deferred tax charge outgo last fiscal stood at Rs 29.35 crore due to changes in long-term capital gains tax regulations.
Arvind Ltd's consolidated revenue from operations reached Rs 2,371.14 crore, marking an increase from Rs 2,188.31 crore in the previous fiscal period. Despite persistent global trade uncertainties, particularly impacting US-related supply chains, the company maintained robust order volumes, showcasing the resilience of its end-to-end supply chain strategy and distinct product offerings.
