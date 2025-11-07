India Poised for a Trade Breakthrough

In a significant statement, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam expressed optimism about impending progress in India's trade talks with the US, projecting a positive outcome by the end of November.

During the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit, Subrahmanyam pointed to India's stable foreign investment climate and economic resilience as standout attributes amid global uncertainties. Highlighting the strategic objectives of the National Manufacturing Mission, he underlined its potential to transform India's industrial landscape.

Subrahmanyam's remarks also contextualized current geopolitical tensions, including U.S. sanctions and tariffs affecting India. Despite such challenges, he emphasized India's intrinsic market strengths and its role as a key player in the global economy.