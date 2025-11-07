Left Menu

India Poised for a Trade Breakthrough

BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, forecasts positive developments in India's Bilateral Trade Agreement with the US by November's end. At a recent summit, he highlighted India's economic resilience amid global uncertainties, emphasizing its market size, attractiveness to foreign investors, and upcoming National Manufacturing Mission.

Updated: 07-11-2025 16:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant statement, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam expressed optimism about impending progress in India's trade talks with the US, projecting a positive outcome by the end of November.

During the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit, Subrahmanyam pointed to India's stable foreign investment climate and economic resilience as standout attributes amid global uncertainties. Highlighting the strategic objectives of the National Manufacturing Mission, he underlined its potential to transform India's industrial landscape.

Subrahmanyam's remarks also contextualized current geopolitical tensions, including U.S. sanctions and tariffs affecting India. Despite such challenges, he emphasized India's intrinsic market strengths and its role as a key player in the global economy.

