Spiritual Unity: Punjab Governor's Inspiring Encounter with Acharya Surishwarji
In a meaningful meeting, Punjab's Governor and Acharya Shri Hansratna Surishwarji discussed spirituality, culture, and social upliftment. The Governor supported Acharyashri's 'Save Culture, Save Family, Build Nation' campaign, underlining its importance for India's integrity. The dialogue highlighted a shared vision for a spiritually and culturally unified society.
In an event marked by solemnity and cooperation, the Governor of Punjab met with Param Pujya Divyatapasvi Acharya Shri Hansratna Surishwarji Maharaj. More than a formal meeting, it was a convergence of spiritual wisdom, cultural harmony, and a shared commitment to social betterment.
The Governor expressed deep respect for Acharyashri's spiritual dedication and his campaign, 'Save Culture, Save Family, Build Nation.' This initiative aims to restore core human values, enhance family bonds, and address societal issues like addiction and disconnection from cultural roots. The Governor pledged full support from the Punjab Government for these ideals.
The meeting underscored the critical role of spiritual leaders like Acharyashri in promoting peace, compassion, and unity across India. It highlighted the importance of governance and spirituality working hand in hand for a balanced society. With the national campaign gaining momentum, Punjab and other states anticipate significant participation in its transformative mission.
