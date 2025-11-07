Left Menu

Bharat International Rice Conclave 2025: A New Dawn for Indian Rice Industry

The Bharat International Rice Conclave 2025 marked a milestone for India's rice sector. Gathering over 10,000 participants, the event highlighted India's rice industry's global significance, including deals worth Rs30,153 crore. Technical sessions and a culinary showcase further emphasized India's strategic rice ambitions.

Dev Garg, Vice President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (Photo/IREF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat International Rice Conclave (BIRC) 2025 concluded with unparalleled success, marking a pivotal moment in India's rice industry. Held over two days, the event attracted more than 10,000 participants, establishing itself as the largest global rice community gathering to date.

Dev Garg, Vice President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation, praised BIRC 2025 as a historic success. 'For the first time, the entire rice ecosystem united,' he stated, urging government support for policy consistency, duty stability, and sustainable agricultural clusters. These proposals aim to reinforce the export sector, already contributing 40-50% of India's agricultural exports.

BIRC 2025 featured technical sessions moderated by top media like Bloomberg, culminating in a vision for India's rice future. The event also showcased exotic Indian rice varieties for international cuisines. A new Coffee Table Book celebrated the rice's cultural and economic journey, with leaders looking forward to an even grander BIRC 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

