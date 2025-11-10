Left Menu

Customs nab two people at Bengaluru airport, seize exotic wildlife species and Rs 1 cr ganja

The passengers have been arrested under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, it added.In another post, the Bengaluru Customs said on the same day, a passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted by its officers at the Kempegowda International Airport and 2.990 kg of Hydroponic Ganja valued at Rs 1.04 crore was seized from the passenger.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-11-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 10:57 IST
Customs nab two people at Bengaluru airport, seize exotic wildlife species and Rs 1 cr ganja
  • Country:
  • India

Customs officials have arrested two passengers who arrived from Bangkok at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here and seized exotic wildlife species from them, officials said on Monday.

In a post on 'X', Bengaluru Customs said that on November 9, its officers at KIA intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized exotic wildlife species including white-Cheeked Gibbon, Monkey and Hornbill. ''The passengers have been arrested under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972,'' it added.

In another post, the Bengaluru Customs said on the same day, a passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted by its officers at the Kempegowda International Airport and 2.990 kg of Hydroponic Ganja valued at Rs 1.04 crore was seized from the passenger. Subsequently, the passenger has been arrested under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act,1985, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pradhan Criticizes Gandhi's Disconnect with Gen Z Amidst Bihar Elections

Pradhan Criticizes Gandhi's Disconnect with Gen Z Amidst Bihar Elections

 India
2
Harry Tector Poised for Spin Challenge in Bangladesh Test Series

Harry Tector Poised for Spin Challenge in Bangladesh Test Series

 India
3
Mamata Banerjee's Tribute to Nandigram Martyrs: A Pledge to Protect

Mamata Banerjee's Tribute to Nandigram Martyrs: A Pledge to Protect

 India
4
Delhi's Political Battleground: BJP's Roadshow and Election Strategy

Delhi's Political Battleground: BJP's Roadshow and Election Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025