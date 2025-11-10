Global Currencies Shift Amid U.S. Government Reopening Hopes

On Monday, the prospect of the U.S. government reopening bolstered the growth-sensitive Australian dollar, while the safe-haven Japanese yen came under pressure. European currencies stayed largely unchanged. The dollar rose 0.5% against the yen, nearing nine-month highs from earlier this month.

The Australian dollar gained 0.55% against the U.S. dollar to $0.6532 and increased over 1% against the yen, a pair that reflects global growth sentiment. Equities rose alongside these developments. "The Australian dollar/Japanese yen cross embodies the current 'risk on' trade," said Kit Juckes, Societe Generale's chief FX strategist.

In the U.S., a Senate procedural vote aimed at ending the government shutdown saw potential progress. President Trump stated that a conclusion appeared near, with prediction markets showing a 92% chance of resolution by mid-November. If the shutdown ends, attention would turn to long-delayed U.S. economic data, like non-farm payrolls, influencing the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision in December.

In Asia, domestic factors also influenced movements: Japanese fiscal policy adjustments and prospects for a rate hike by the Bank of Japan. The Australian dollar benefitted from hawkish signals by Reserve Bank of Australia's Deputy Governor. Meanwhile, European reactions were muted, although Norway's crown strengthened on unexpected core inflation data, countering potential rate cuts.

